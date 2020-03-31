TCI carbon market plans advancing during COVID-19 outbreak, but delays may be coming

Published 18:50 on March 31, 2020 / Last updated at 23:43 on March 31, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The US Transportation and Climate Initiative’s (TCI) final Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) remains on track for completion this spring, but the coronavirus pandemic is likely to postpone the future approval of the proposed regional fuel sector cap-and-trade programme, regulatory sources said.