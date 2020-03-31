Trump administration finalises rollback of national vehicle CO2 standards

Published 01:59 on March 31, 2020 / Last updated at 07:39 on March 31, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The US federal government released its final rule for vehicle fuel economy and emission standards on Tuesday for the next six years, a move that is estimated to increase transportation sector CO2 emissions by nearly 1 billion more tonnes compared to Obama-era regulations and setting up a legal showdown with Democrat-led states.