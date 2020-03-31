Trump administration finalises rollback of national vehicle CO2 standards

The US federal government released its final rule for vehicle fuel economy and emission standards on Tuesday for the next six years, a move that is estimated to increase transportation sector CO2 emissions by nearly 1 billion more tonnes compared to Obama-era regulations and setting up a legal showdown with Democrat-led states.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.