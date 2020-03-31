Director for Power, Gas, Coal and Carbon, Refinitiv – London

Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 clients in 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.

Within the financial markets, Refinitiv is a market leading provider of pre-trade and trading solutions to the commodities markets, incorporating content across prices, news, fundamentals and forward-looking insight from our group of ~200 research analysts. Our desktop, feeds and data management products are used by the global financial market, empowering and connecting market participants across developed, emerging and frontier markets.

Role Description

Refinitiv is looking to appoint a business owner for the global power, gas, coal and carbon markets. As a member of the Trading Customer Proposition function, the role has direct responsibility for increasing customer satisfaction, growing revenue and taking market share. The business owner directs strategy and ensures functional groups within Refinitiv, (e.g. Sales, Support, Product Management, Development) deliver on their commitments to maintain and drive our position as the leading provider of information and trading services to these markets.

The role is based in London and reports to the Global Head of Commodities.

Responsibilities

Drive the success of Refinitiv Desktop and Enterprise products within the power, gas, coal and carbon markets by delivering differentiated solutions to our customer’s most critical needs, filling competitive gaps and delivering best-in-class usability and workflow support

Define and execute plans to develop and build communities across the oil power, gas, coal and carbon markets and extend the existing pre-trade business into trade and post-trade services

Provide domain expertise support and regular enhancement reporting to the Regional Performance Directors and Sales and Account Management organisation

Work with Marketing and Public Relations on plans and materials to maximise the success of the Sales and Account Management organisation and build the Refinitiv brand within these markets

Work with Strategy to ensure Market Size and Share analysis and customer needs surveys meet power, gas, coal and carbon business requirements

Identify acquisition opportunities that deliver on customer needs and align with our strategy

Develop senior relationships with strategic customers, suppliers and market participants

Qualifications

Power, gas, coal and carbon expert with a detailed understanding of customer needs, competitor activity and industry trends

Extensive business management experience (>5 years) and revenue growth responsibilities

Strong leadership and demonstrated credibility with Sales organisations and customers

A proven ability to drive product delivery and meet customer needs

An in-depth understanding of Refinitiv products for the customer segment

