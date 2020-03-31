New Zealand emitters get 4-week extension on ETS reporting

Published 03:24 on March 31, 2020 / Last updated at 10:34 on March 31, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

Companies covered by the New Zealand emissions trading scheme can get a 4-week extension on the Mar. 31 deadline to report 2019 emissions amid the coronavirus outbreak, the EPA said on Tuesday.