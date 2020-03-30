Senior Manager, Climate and Financial Regulation, Ceres – Washington DC/Boston

Senior Manager, Climate and Financial Regulation

Organization

Ceres is a sustainability nonprofit organization working with the most influential investors and companies to build leadership and drive solutions throughout the economy. Through powerful networks and advocacy, Ceres tackles the world’s biggest sustainability challenges, including climate change, water scarcity and pollution, and human rights abuses.

For more information about Ceres, please visit our website (www.ceres.org).

Description and Responsibilities

This a full-time position, preferably based in the Washington, D.C. or the greater Boston area, that will run from 2020 to 2022. This position is designed for a highly motivated, self-starter with prior policy campaign experience looking to be an advocate for strong and effective federal climate and clean energy policies. The position will report to the Senior Program Director, Capital Market Systems.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to the following:

Partner with Senior Program Director on developing and refining strategy and workflow for the Financial Regulators’ Strategy, and how it fits within the organization’s overall goals.

Lead the development of a report to make the business case that climate change poses a risk to the US economy, and develop a blueprint for engaging with regulators.

Work with Senior Program Director, CMS, Ceres’ policy team and external consultants to identify policy priorities, develop a plan for policy engagement, and execute the plan.

Drive an external campaign to get financial regulators to address climate change as a financial risk.

Track key policy and regulatory developments related to the role of financial regulators.

Stay abreast of policy issues on the federal level related to climate change and energy.

Use earned media, advocacy days, national & regional meetings, direct engagement with policymakers, and other strategies to impact policy positions & outcomes.

Develop, maintain, and expand relationships with external partners and key allies, such as non-profits, trade associations, think tanks, communications firms, lobbyists.

Represent Ceres at conferences, seminars, press conferences and meetings as a spokesperson for project or program work.

Prepare materials and prepare Ceres staff and investor and company network members to engage with the press, legislative staffers, and federal lawmakers.

Recruit investors and business leaders to engage in federal policy advocacy.

Coordinate with other program teams (such as Investor Network, Communications, Development, Climate & Energy, and Operations) as needed to accomplish organizational objectives.

Help craft fundraising proposals to support the project and program work.

As needed, participate in meetings with current and potential funders.

Support organizing and logistical activities related to Ceres’ Annual Conference.

Qualifications

Seven years or more of direct experience working on policy issues, such as environmental and/or climate change policy. Background or demonstrable focus on financial regulators is a plus.

Demonstrated ability to bring an advocacy perspective to both analysis and corporate engagement and to make clear recommendations for actions and next steps.

Prior experience in driving complex projects or campaigns.

Effective presentation style as well as strong speaking and written communication skills.

Sound judgment, sensitivity to diverse constituencies, excellent interpersonal skills, strong initiative, and motivation.

Experience cultivating effective supervisory relationships (across gender identity, race, ethnicity, and socio-economic backgrounds) with direct reports.

Demonstrated strong project management skills of multiple, complex projects.

Planning expertise and delivering projects on deadline and within time and resource budgets.

Record of success coordinating and facilitating multi-stakeholder dialogues.

Ability to work as part of a team and to take a collaborative approach.

Ability to bring a positive outlook to working at Ceres.

Interest in being part of a diverse workforce and willingness to support Ceres’ Commitment to Inclusion and Equity

Willingness and ability to travel as needed.

Proficient with word-processing, spreadsheet, presentation, database, and e-mail computer applications.

How to Apply

We encourage all applicants to review our website to familiarize themselves with Ceres before applying: www.ceres.org. If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit a cover letter, resume, two writing samples, and a list of three references, as well as complete the additional information as instructed.

Ceres is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will not discriminate against any individual based on race, color, sex, national origin, age, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, military or veteran status, disability, or any factors prohibited by applicable law.