Sustainability Research Analyst, Saudi Aramco – Saudi Arabia

Position Description:

We are seeking an experienced Sustainability Research Analyst to join the Company’s climate and sustainability function. You will be responsible for generating climate and sustainability-related insights (whitepapers, outlook reports, etc.) to support the senior leadership in making strategic business decisions. This role includes providing climate and sustainability-focused market and industry intelligence and insights to advise senior-level decision-makers in global investment and international business decisions.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in macroeconomics, energy economics, public policy, or related field; advanced degree is highly desirable.

7+ years of climate and sustainability or energy related experience.

Must have an understanding of climate sustainability emerging topics, the latest energy industry trends, developments, strategies, and technologies.

Understanding of low-carbon technologies, and willingness to delve deeply into understanding future climate policy trends that have a material impact on the energy sector.

Applies knowledge of policy, market, and/or technology analysis procedures and techniques.

Working knowledge of energy technology and systems.

Effectively interact with organizations within the Company, including all levels of senior leadership.

Work flexibility across climate and sustainability domains based on the volume of work.

Self-motivated and autonomous with a can-do attitude.

Demonstrable mastery in extensive use of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Think-Cell, and experience developing market research and business cases for new strategies.

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills.

Mentor less experienced analysts and professional staff.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Identify the latest trends in the oil and gas industry, climate change, and the challenges and risks for the industry, markets, and sector.

Disseminate research findings through the publication of reports, briefing notes, and position papers to senior management.

Network with international stakeholders in the climate debate.

Provide brand management expertise to successfully shape Saudi Aramco’s climate policy messaging and reputation.

Monitor and report internally on global/governmental climate policy development, regulations, and market mechanisms.

Assist with drafting the Company’s strategic positions and narrative related to climate and sustainability.

About us:

As an integrated, global petroleum enterprise with operations in Saudi Arabia, Europe, the United States and the Far East, Saudi Aramco is one of the cornerstones of the world’s energy supply. Saudi Aramco has a proud legacy of accomplishment in the oil and gas industry. In recent years, the Company has been creating downstream joint and equity ventures, both in Saudi Arabia and in China, and is exploring additional opportunities in refining and petrochemicals. Projects such as these, combined with Saudi Aramco’s stature – both as a corporation and as a corporate citizen – in the Kingdom and wherever the Company does business, make for a challenging and rewarding work environment for the personnel of the Finance business line.

