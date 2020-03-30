Speculators opened California CITSS accounts before allowance price drop, data shows

Eighteen entities opened WCI Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts in the California carbon market during the first quarter as 16 participants closed theirs, data from state regulator ARB showed Monday.