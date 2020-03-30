New York moves closer to finalising post-2020 RGGI regulation during virus outbreak

Published 17:39 on March 30, 2020 / Last updated at 17:49 on March 30, 2020

New York is honing in on a draft regulation to implement post-2020 changes to the Northeast US RGGI carbon market, regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse, though state officials remain mum on when they will release the finalised proposal.