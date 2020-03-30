COVID-19 crisis to slam already-struggling EU heavy industry

Published 14:14 on March 30, 2020 / Last updated at 14:16 on March 30, 2020

Disruptions to supply chains and factory shutdowns in Italy and Spain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are severely affecting EU heavy industry and their ETS emissions output, with the sector was already reeling from declining output before the outbreak started.