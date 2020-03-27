Speculators’ CCA position craters after liquidation while compliance holdings rise, data shows

Published 20:40 on March 27, 2020

Speculators slashed their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings for the second consecutive week as several firms were forced to liquidate positions amid fears of a global recession and spreading coronavirus pandemic, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data.