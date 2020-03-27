Australia’s Woodside defers decision on major LNG projects

Published 02:14 on March 27, 2020 / Last updated at 02:14 on March 27, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Woodside Energy will defer until next year investment decisions on three major LNG projects in Western Australia, for which the company has said it expects to have to buy tens of millions of carbon offsets over the next few decades.