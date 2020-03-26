Policy advisor, E3G – London

E3G is looking for an enthusiastic practitioner to lead E3G’s work on Europe-China climate diplomacy and cooperation in its London office.
Job details
Posting date:
25 March 2020
Salary:
£45,000 to £55,000 per year
Hours:
Full time
Closing date:
24 April 2020
Location:
London, UK
Company:
Third Generation Environmentalism Ltd
Job type:
Contract
Job reference:
