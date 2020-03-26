Job Postings > Senior policy manager, Iberdrola – Brussels

Iberdrola is seeking a motivated person to join the Brussels-based team as EU Affairs Adviser.
Iberdrola is seeking a motivated person to join the Brussels-based team as EU Affairs Adviser. The candidate will have previous experience in EU policies on energy, climate change, and competition.

MAIN TASKS
  • Proactively support in intelligence gathering, monitoring legislative developments of relevant legislation before the European institutions.
  • Provide legal and strategic analysis and advice regarding relevant European legislation and its implementation.
  • Advise on energy and competition law cases, able to form a well structured and positioned opinion.
  • Monitor relevant developments in the case law of the Court of Justice.
  • Support in promoting and representing Iberdrola´s interests to the European institutions and wider stakeholder community.
  • Able to provide valuable and expert support in writing corporate position papers and presentations.
  • Safeguard Iberdrola’s interests in energy, environment and climate policy within the political decision making process in Brussels.
  • Support in developing and executing advocacy on the main European energy priorities.
  • Organising external events to increase Iberdrola´s visibility in Brussels
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS
  • University degree: Law/Economics/Engineer
  • Strong knowledge of relevant European regulation
  • Familiar with case law on energy, climate change and competition.
  • At least six years of relevant work experience in the Brussels/EU environment.
  • Prior work experience within the European Union institutions would be desirable.
  • Professional proficiency in English and Spanish. French or German would be an asset.
  • Fully familiar with the EU policy and decision-making process.
  • Excellent reporting, writing, and presentation skills. Ability to digest and summarise complex policy and legal issues. 
  • Excellent external networking skills; able to build an excellent policy network across a spectrum of governmental, regulatory, trade body, competitor and international parties in the EU sphere.
  • Good organisation and time management skills, working with accuracy, speed and showing attention to detail.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, strong personal integrity, and ability to work as an effective team-player.
  • Ability to handle working under pressure to meet deadlines.

