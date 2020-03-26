Senior policy manager, Iberdrola – Brussels

University degree: Law/Economics/Engineer

Strong knowledge of relevant European regulation

Familiar with case law on energy, climate change and competition.

At least six years of relevant work experience in the Brussels/EU environment.

Prior work experience within the European Union institutions would be desirable.

Professional proficiency in English and Spanish. French or German would be an asset.

Fully familiar with the EU policy and decision-making process.

Excellent reporting, writing, and presentation skills. Ability to digest and summarise complex policy and legal issues.

Excellent external networking skills; able to build an excellent policy network across a spectrum of governmental, regulatory, trade body, competitor and international parties in the EU sphere.

Good organisation and time management skills, working with accuracy, speed and showing attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, strong personal integrity, and ability to work as an effective team-player.