Five PhD opportunities on carbon pricing policies, University of Leuven – Various Locations

Five PhD opportunities on carbon pricing policies

We are searching for five dynamic and motivated full-time researchers to join our team and pursue a PhD at the University of Leuven in Belgium. The fully-funded PhD positions will be part of the ERC project PolyCarbon (Polycentric Carbon Pricing Governance: Cooperation, Contestation and Connectivity).

The PolyCarbon project aims to uncover, investigate and understand the underlying mechanisms and conditions for the expansion and contraction of the global system of carbon pricing governance. It will:

chart the entire global system of carbon pricing policies,

explain the causes of adoption and rejection of (ambitious) carbon pricing policies, and

analyse the interaction among the various carbon pricing policies globally.

Overall, we are currently searching for five PhD researchers to join the PolyCarbon team. Different team members will focus on the carbon pricing policies of the different world regions: Africa and the Middle East, Asia, North America and Oceania, Latin America, and Europe. The entire team will put together all regional expertise and research to understand the entire polycentric carbon pricing system.

Please find below the individual job ads:

The start date is 1 October 2020 with some flexibility, if necessary.