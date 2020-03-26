Job Postings > Five PhD opportunities on carbon pricing policies, University of Leuven – Various Locations

Five PhD opportunities on carbon pricing policies, University of Leuven – Various Locations

Published 21:10 on March 26, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:10 on March 26, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

We are searching for five dynamic and motivated full-time researchers to join our team and pursue a PhD at the University of Leuven in Belgium. 

Five PhD opportunities on carbon pricing policies

We are searching for five dynamic and motivated full-time researchers to join our team and pursue a PhD at the University of Leuven in Belgium. The fully-funded PhD positions will be part of the ERC project PolyCarbon (Polycentric Carbon Pricing Governance: Cooperation, Contestation and Connectivity).

The PolyCarbon project aims to uncover, investigate and understand the underlying mechanisms and conditions for the expansion and contraction of the global system of carbon pricing governance. It will:

  • chart the entire global system of carbon pricing policies,
  • explain the causes of adoption and rejection of (ambitious) carbon pricing policies, and
  • analyse the interaction among the various carbon pricing policies globally.

Overall, we are currently searching for five PhD researchers to join the PolyCarbon team. Different team members will focus on the carbon pricing policies of the different world regions: Africa and the Middle East, Asia, North America and Oceania, Latin America, and Europe. The entire team will put together all regional expertise and research to understand the entire polycentric carbon pricing system.

Please find below the individual job ads:

The start date is 1 October 2020 with some flexibility, if necessary.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software

We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this. More information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close