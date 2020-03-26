California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices cratered beneath the 2014 WCI floor price during the week before renewed speculative interest boosted values on the secondary market, while RGGI allowances (RGA) saw more modest week-on-week changes.
NA Markets: CCA prices sink before finding price support, RGGI dips alongside lessened activity
