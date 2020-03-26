ANALYSIS: California offset developers face new challenges from coronavirus pandemic

Published 16:46 on March 26, 2020 / Last updated at 16:46 on March 26, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California offsets will likely weather a short-term collapse in WCI allowance prices triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak, although the pandemic could pose new obstacles for the industry going forward, several developers told Carbon Pulse.