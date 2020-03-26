Australia’s Safeguard emissions rise again, offset use falls

Published 04:36 on March 26, 2020 / Last updated at 04:52 on March 26, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Carbon emissions from facilities covered by Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism rose again in 2018-19, Clean Energy Regulator data showed Thursday, but the need to use offsets to meet targets fell by a quarter as baselines under the scheme are increasingly generous.