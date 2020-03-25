New York sees peak power decrease amid coronavirus outbreak, shelter-in-place orders

Published 21:59 on March 25, 2020 / Last updated at 22:37 on March 25, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

New York's wholesale grid operator (NYISO) is experiencing an overall reduction in electricity demand due to the COVD-19 pandemic, a trend that is likely to reduce obligations for power generators in the RGGI carbon market.