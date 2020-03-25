Virginia officials do not envision any cap revisions to proposed RGGI regulation

Published 21:01 on March 25, 2020 / Last updated at 22:46 on March 25, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Virginia officials are unlikely to revise the annual ETS carbon budgets for the state's power sector in the short term if Governor Ralph Northam (D) signs a bill implementing the existing cap-and-trade regulation into law, a state regulator said.