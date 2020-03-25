California issues 535k offsets as G-CCO discount tightens on allowance crash

Published 21:58 on March 25, 2020 / Last updated at 22:43 on March 25, 2020

California regulator ARB minted more than 535,000 new offsets this week, with another half million credits seeing their invalidation period cut to three years, according to data published Wednesday.