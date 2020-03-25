Trump administration declines to appeal decision limiting biofuel compliance waivers

The US federal government missed a deadline on Tuesday to challenge a court’s ruling that limits the EPA’s use of Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance waivers, though refiners involved in the lawsuit will forge ahead with their own appeal.