Asia Pacific > Australia’s 10th ERF auction begins amid lukewarm interest

Australia’s 10th ERF auction begins amid lukewarm interest

Published 08:49 on March 25, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:00 on March 25, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator opened the latest two-day auction under the Emissions Reduction Fund on Wednesday, but with little indication of a resurgence in interest from project developers.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator opened the latest two-day auction under the Emissions Reduction Fund on Wednesday, but with little indication of a resurgence in interest from project developers.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software