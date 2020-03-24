LCFS Market: California prices reverse course to surge back towards $200

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices swung back from 2018 lows this week as a result of higher demand, though some traders questioned the higher values amid the economic impacts of the COVD-19 pandemic.