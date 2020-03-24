Energy and Carbon Manager, Climate17 – London

Our client is a leading organisation based in the centre of London. They are dedicated to supporting a sustainable city, they are currently looking to recruit an Energy and Carbon Manager.

In the role, you’ll be managing the reporting service in support of the journey towards net zero carbon, managing the legal and reputational aspects of energy compliance and corporate reporting across a complex and high-profile portfolio, and managing the procurement of energy.

The Energy and Carbon Manager role will be a great opportunity to join an ambitious climate action strategy, and in return you can expect an informal working environment in one of London’s iconic square mile buildings, and an attractive benefits package including a final salary pension scheme.

Responsibilities

Manage the procurement of electricity, gas, water, district heating and renewable energy contracts.

Ensure that the client is compliant with energy and carbon legislation and that the client maintains a reputational leadership position. This will include MEES, SECR, ESOS and heat regulations as well as voluntary reporting.

Manage energy and carbon reporting for the client for both internal and external communication.

With the support of the Energy Reporting Manager, optimise the financial management of billing and cost management for utilities using software solutions.

Develop a monitoring and exception reporting system to identify energy trends and anomalies.

Support the delivery of the carbon reduction plan via the technical team.

Requirements

At least 8 years’ experience in energy management in a corporate environment – this could be as an in-house role or Consultant.

Sound knowledge of the UK environmental compliance and reporting landscape.

An energy related discipline qualification or accreditation is highly desirable.

Experience of delivering energy management services and outcomes in a corporate environment.

Skilled in analysis, management and presentation.

