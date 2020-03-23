California carbon prices rebound on renewed speculative interest after further liquidation

Published 17:53 on March 23, 2020 / Last updated at 00:48 on March 24, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rebounded on Monday after crumbling below the 2014 WCI floor price in early trading, with several speculators buoying the market in response to more participants unwinding their positions.