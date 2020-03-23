China > Virus hotspot Hubei reopens carbon market amid drop in reported cases

Virus hotspot Hubei reopens carbon market amid drop in reported cases

Published 11:52 on March 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 11:52 on March 23, 2020  /  China, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

The Wuhan-based carbon exchange in China’s Hubei province on Monday reopened for business after being closed since Jan. 23 due to the widespread COVID-19 virus.

The Wuhan-based carbon exchange in China’s Hubei province on Monday reopened for business after being closed since Jan. 23 due to the widespread COVID-19 virus.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software