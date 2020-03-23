NZ Market: NZUs plunge to 9-mth lows as PM orders national shutdown

NZUs continued their downward trend on Monday after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a shutdown of all non-essential services from Wednesday in a bid to prevent the COVID-19 virus taking hold.