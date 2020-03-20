EU should expand ETS to neighbours to avert treaty clash, says energy watchdog

. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account,here.

The EU should extend the ETS to its eastern neighbours rather than imposing a carbon border adjustment that risks breaching a longstanding treaty linking energy markets, the head of the region’s energy watchdog told Carbon Pulse on Friday.

