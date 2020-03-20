Senior Analyst, International Action, UK Committee on Climate Change – London

The Committee on Climate Change is the independent expert statutory adviser to Parliament and the UK Government on climate change policy. It was created as a key part of the long-term legal framework set out in the Climate Change Act (2008). The Act sets a long-term target for 2050 (previously for an 80% reduction on 1990 emissions, now net-zero emissions) and requires that carbon budgets (five-year caps on emissions) are set on a path towards the long-term target.

The CCC has established itself as a high-profile, high-impact expert body in the analysis of climate change mitigation and adaptation. Its reports can be accessed from the CCC’s website: www.theccc.org.uk

The CCC is comprised of a Board (‘the Committee’) and an analytical secretariat. The Committee has a distinguished membership of leading experts from the fields of climate change, science, engineering and economics: www.theccc.org.uk/about-the-ccc/the-committee. The Committee is supported by a Secretariat of around 20 economists, operational researchers, scientists and other analysts.

It is the first body of its kind in the world and brings together different strands of expertise from its members, from government, the research community and business. It draws on existing information and undertakes its own analysis to provide expert advice to Ministers and to Parliament. It is required to give advice to Ministers on climate change matters covered by the Climate Change Act and on an ad-hoc basis as and when requested.

Summary

The Committee on Climate Change are seeking a high-performing policy analyst, ideally with existing energy and climate expertise to work on the organisation’s internationally-focused work programme, which is focused on supporting efforts to raise the global ambition on tackling climate change ahead of COP26 in Glasgow in November 2020. This is a short-term appointment, available as a secondment or a loan, aiming to start as soon as possible (ideally April) and run until the end of November 2020.

Background

COP26 will be hosted by the UK in November 2020. It marks the first milestone in the Paris Agreement ‘ratchet’ process to increase global ambition on tacking climate change, with all countries required to ‘update’ their commitments to reduce emissions by 2030 and bring forward mid-century low-carbon development plans.

Alongside the UK hosting of the COP, the Climate Change Act (2008) requires the Committee to provide advice by the end of 2020 on the level of the sixth carbon budget, the limit on UK greenhouse gas emissions over the period 2033-2037. The Committee has decided to provide its advice in September 2020, to provide clarity ahead of COP26.

As COP host, the UK has an important role in facilitating a successful outcome at COP26. In recognition of this, the CCC will expand its internationally-focused work programme over 2020. This will involve developing our analytical understanding of plausible pathways for the globe to transition towards the long-term temperature goal of the Paris Agreement (as well as the UK’s role in bringing this about), and strategic engagement overseas on the UK governance model under the Climate Change Act (2008) alongside providing technical assistance in support of strengthening nationally-determined emissions reduction commitments around the world.

About the role

The post-holder will join the international team in the CCC secretariat. They will work on the planning, production and delivery of the CCC’s programme to support international efforts ahead of COP26 and internationally-focused analysis to support the Committee’s advice on the sixth carbon budget. The precise issues to be worked on will depend on the post-holder’s skills and expertise. For example:

• Designing and developing bespoke briefing packs for international delegations and UK officials on the UK Climate Change Act (2008) and the role of the CCC within this structure.

• Planning and delivering events at the pre-COP and COP, including a possible meeting of international climate councils (similar in remit to the CCC).

• Helping to coordinate, plan and deliver the programme of strategic engagement and technical assistance by the CCC secretariat and Committee members in advance of COP26. This may require some international travel in support of these aims.

• Developing bespoke country-specific analysis in response to emerging requests from other nations. This could involve input on proposed carbon budget legislation, setting emissions targets and/or plans to meet them.

• Analytical work on developing global scenarios consistent with the Paris Agreement and pathways to reducing emissions in countries beyond the UK.

• Analytical work estimating the impact of CCC scenarios on the UK’s consumptions emissions footprint over the coming decades, given scenarios for climate action outside the UK

The post-holder will contribute across the range of tasks required in these areas:

• Undertaking desk-based analysis

• Engaging widely, including with relevant stakeholders in academia, business, NGOs and across Governments

• Presenting results to the Committee

• Drafting parts of the CCC report and supporting papers

• Coordinating the CCC’s international activities with relevant officials in the BEIS, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the COP26 secretariat

• Planning, coordinating and delivering high-profile CCC-branded events

This will be an important role delivering a high-profile and influential set of activities for the organisation, in support of one of the most critical moments for international climate policy in the last five years. The post-holder will work in the secretariat alongside colleagues with economics, science and technologist backgrounds, and alongside the distinguished members of the Committee. They will gain a deep understanding of the technological, political and diplomatic challenges to global climate action and have opportunities to develop analytical, presentational and influencing skills in an environment with a direct influence on policy development in the UK and around the world.

The role would suit an excellent analyst who is a skilled communicator and has existing expertise in relevant areas (e.g. energy and climate change transition pathways, international climate policy and diplomacy, sectoral expertise in decarbonisation challenges). You will deliver to tight deadlines and operate with autonomy within a supportive team environment and engage confidently across the CCC team and externally.

Competencies

Competence 1

Making Effective Decisions

Description

Effectiveness in this area is about using sound judgement, evidence and knowledge to arrive at accurate expert and professional decisions and advice.

• Analyse and evaluate data from various sources to identify pros and cons and identify risks in order to make well considered decisions.

• Draw together and present reasonable conclusions from a wide range of incomplete and complex evidence and data – able to act or decide even when details are not clear

• Identify the main issues in complex problems, clarify understanding or stakeholder expectations, to seek best option

• Make difficult decisions by pragmatically weighing the complexities involved against the need to act

Competence 2

Collaborating and Partnering

Description

This is about working collaboratively, sharing information appropriately and building supportive, trusting and professional relationships with colleagues and a wide range of people both inside and outside Government, whilst having the confidence to challenge assumptions.

• Actively build and maintain a network of colleagues and contacts to achieve progress on objectives and shared interests

• Encourage contributions and involvement from a broad and diverse range of staff by being visible and accessible

• Actively involve partners to deliver a business outcome through collaboration that achieves better results for citizens

Competence 3

Seeing the Big Picture

Description

Seeing the big picture is about having an in-depth understanding and knowledge of how your role fits with and supports organisational objectives and the wider public needs.

• Anticipate economic, social, political, environmental and technological developments to keep activity relevant and targeted.

• Identify implications of Departmental and political priorities and strategy on own area to ensure plans and activities reflect these.

• Adopt a government-wide perspective to ensure alignment of activity and policy.

• Bring together views and perspectives of stakeholders to gain a broader understanding of the issues surrounding policies and activities.

Competence 4

Delivering at Pace

Description

Effectiveness in this area means focusing on delivering timely performance with energy and taking responsibility and accountability for quality outcomes. For all staff, it’s about working to agreed goals and activities and dealing with challenges in a responsive and constructive way. Specifically, you will be required to:

• Get the best out of people by giving enthusiastic and encouraging messages about priorities, objectives and expectations

• Maintain effective performance in difficult and challenging circumstances, encouraging others to do the same

• Review, challenge and adjust performance levels to ensure quality outcomes are delivered on time, rewarding success

Competence 5

Leading and Communicating

Description

At all levels, effectiveness in this area is about communicating purpose and direction with clarity, integrity and enthusiasm.

• Stand by, promote or defend own and team’s actions and decisions where needed.

• Confidently engage with stakeholders and colleagues at all levels to generate commitment to goals.

• Be open and inviting of the views of others and respond despite pressure to ignore, revert or concede

Competence 6

Professional competency

Detail

Specialist analytical skills

Description

Apply appropriate quantitative analytical tools and techniques, and synthesise evidence from a range of sources, as appropriate. Assess the reliability and relevance of evidence and give objective evidence-based advice. Quality-assure models, challenge input data and assumptions and interpret output data for the purposes of providing supporting evidence.

Responsibilities

