Senior Policy Adviser, Climate Change, HM Treasury – London

Recruiter: HM TREASURY

Location: London (Central), London (Greater)

Salary: £51,000 – £58,000

Closing date: 30 Mar 2020

Ref: 20000385

Industry: Environment, Climate change, Energy efficiency & renewable energy, Policy, legislation & strategy, Finance & accounting, Accountancy, Government & politics, Central government, Policy

Job level: Management

Hours: Full time or Part time

Contract: Permanent

Listing type: Job vacancy

Would you like to work in Her Majesty’s Treasury on the Climate Change policy agenda? If so, we want to hear from you!

We are looking for an effective relationship-builder who has strong analytical skills, to join our Energy, Environment and Agriculture team in HM Treasury. We are looking for the successful postholder to play a key strategic role coordinating HMT’s response to the challenges of delivering the UK Government’s commitment to being net zero by 2050, and to lead on key policy issues, such as the multi-dimensional challenges of decarbonising heat and industrial processes.

The successful postholder will be a strong and effective leader, and will have relevant sector experience in climate change, decarbonisation or energy policy. We are looking for the successful candidate to co-manage the climate branch, and to collaborate with senior stakeholders and other Government organisations to help shape the Treasury’s delivery of net zero. Effective at managing a busy workload and conflicting priorities, you will work efficiently to evaluate BEIS policy proposals and promote cost-effective policy interventions to decarbonise heat and industry.

Working within the Civil Service, we are happy to offer a range of benefits to our employees!

Benefits include:

A civil-service pension, with high employer contributions.

25 days annual leave, raising to 30 days after 5 years service

Flexi-time working, with the option to take an additional 2 days off each month, providing you work enough hours to meet business need.

A generous parental/adoption leave package.

Onsite restaurant and coffee bar. The London office also offers a gym, showers and prayer room

Cycle-to-work salary sacrifice scheme, season ticket advances and payroll giving

Retail discounts and cashback site

A Rental Deposit Advance Scheme to help meet the total costs of deposits for privately rented homes

A range of active staff networks, based around interests

The Treasury is the United Kingdom’s economics and finance ministry. It is responsible for formulating and implementing the government’s financial and economic policy. Its aim is to raise the rate of sustainable growth, and achieve rising prosperity and a better quality of life with economic and employment opportunities for all.

HM Treasury views flexible working as essential in enabling us to recruit and retain talented people, ensuring that they are able to enjoy a long-lasting career with us. All employees have the right to apply for flexible working and there are a range of options available including; working from home, compressed hours and job sharing.

HM Treasury has a strong dedication to equality and diversity and we are a Disability Confident employer. Our aim is to be a department which is open and accessible, recruiting and retaining diverse, talented and high-performing people who support and develop one another.

Individuals appointed to the Treasury will be subject to National Security Vetting. To allow for meaningful checks to be carried out applicants will normally need to have lived in the UK for at least 3 out of the past 5 years. A lack of UK residency in itself is not always a bar to security clearance but the Department will need to consider eligibility on a case by case basis using all information that can be obtained following a successful application.

Our recruitment process is underpinned by the principle of appointment based on fair and open competition and appointment on merit, as outlined in the Civil Service Commissioners’ Recruitment Principles. If you feel your application has not been treated in accordance with these principles and you wish to make a complaint, you should in the first instance contact HMT by email.

If you are not satisfied with the response you receive, you can contact the Civil Service Commission, which regulates all Civil Service recruitment.

APPLY HERE