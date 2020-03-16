NA Markets: CCAs, RGAs plummet in early-morning trading amid global slowdown fears

Published 14:36 on March 16, 2020 / Last updated at 15:17 on March 16, 2020

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices dove on Monday morning after the US Federal Reserve announced further rate cuts to bolster the stock market as the coronavirus pandemic spread across North America.