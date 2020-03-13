UPDATE – First RGGI auction of 2020 clears at 2-cent discount on New Jersey’s return

The first RGGI auction of 2020 cleared in line with market expectations as New Jersey returned to the regional cap-and-trade programme eight years after the state left the power sector ETS.