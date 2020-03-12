Greenhouse Gas Analyst, BP – London

Job Profile Summary

BP Target Neutral (BPTN) purpose is to develop business opportunities by creating differentiation in the sustainability space, specifically through carbon reduction and offsetting. The team is led by the Global Director, BP Target Neutral who reports to the VP, Commercial Development Team.

The energy transition is central to BP strategy as well as any large corporate CSR strategies and BP must provide an offering if it is to remain competitive. Carbon offsetting is recognised as having a pivotal role to play to help deliver the energy transition, in particular in the short term.

The BP Target Neutral programme is a full end-to-end carbon offsetting business from procurement of carbon credits, to selling carbon neutral products and services to consumers and business customers, , marketing, communication & branding, invoicing and payment. BP Target Neutral is in an unprecedented growth phase with a mandate to grow tenfold the volume of carbon offset through the programme.

Given this growth strategy, we are seeking to expand our small and passionate team with like-minded people energised by rolling up their sleeves to shape this extraordinary mandate.

Role Synopsis:

As part of a small central technical team, you’ll provide GHG advisory & GHG accounting support to underpin BPTN carbon neutral offers. The role consolidates BPTN as a centre of expertise for carbon management from data gathering; determination of carbon footprint; design, management and certification of emissions reduction plans.

This is a unique opportunity to join this team where you will be at the heart of the programme, providing a critical service across the team to underpin all carbon neutral offers with technical GHG measurement. The roles you the opportunity to become a deep technical expert in GHG modelling and carbon accounting if you have the passion and commitment to learn.