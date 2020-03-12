Greenhouse Gas Analyst, BP – London

117219BR
Job Profile Summary
BP Target Neutral (BPTN) purpose is to develop business opportunities by creating differentiation in the sustainability space, specifically through carbon reduction and offsetting. The team is led by the Global Director, BP Target Neutral who reports to the VP, Commercial Development Team.
The energy transition is central to BP strategy as well as any large corporate CSR strategies and BP must provide an offering if it is to remain competitive. Carbon offsetting is recognised as having a pivotal role to play to help deliver the energy transition, in particular in the short term.
The BP Target Neutral programme is a full end-to-end carbon offsetting business from procurement of carbon credits, to selling carbon neutral products and services to consumers and business customers, , marketing, communication & branding, invoicing and payment. BP Target Neutral is in an unprecedented growth phase with a mandate to grow tenfold the volume of carbon offset through the programme.
Given this growth strategy, we are seeking to expand our small and passionate team with like-minded people energised by rolling up their sleeves to shape this extraordinary mandate.
Role Synopsis:
As part of a small central technical team, you’ll provide GHG advisory & GHG accounting support to underpin BPTN carbon neutral offers. The role consolidates BPTN as a centre of expertise for carbon management from data gathering; determination of carbon footprint; design, management and certification of emissions reduction plans.
This is a unique opportunity to join this team where you will be at the heart of the programme, providing a critical service across the team to underpin all carbon neutral offers with technical GHG measurement. The roles you the opportunity to become a deep technical expert in GHG modelling and carbon accounting if you have the passion and commitment to learn.
Job advert
Accountabilities
- Develop and maintain a toolkit of GHG emissions calculations that support sales teams in their sales activities including shaping and presenting the project portfolio as required
- Provision of GHG advice to Downstream business. Such services include but are not limited to:
- Development of product GHG measurements;
- Development of the tools required to support sales teams in their sales activities;
- Technical support for the carbon neutrality certification;
- Ensure adherence with BP practice and international best practice for carbon accounting, including the ICROA’s (International Carbon Reduction and Offsetting Alliance) Code of Best Practise;
- Support developing carbon skills and capability across the Segment;
- Support the Communications Manager with media enquiries and press releases to ensure technical accuracy;
- Track b2b and b2c sales, manage carbon offset stock levels, prepare quarterly reports and retirement of carbon offsets in relevant registries;
- Lead quarterly reconciliation of offsets to financial books
Requirements:
- Over 5 years’ experience in sustainability, carbon markets, GHG accounting and other relevant fields;
- Experience with lifecycle analysis and GHG accounting practices;
- Familiarity with the ISO14064, GHG Protocol, PAS 2060 and other GHG related standards;
- Very strong experience with analytical and mathematical skills;
- Strong command of Excel;
- Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills, initiative, good judgment, and problem-solving abilities.
Behavioural
- Passion for sustainability;
- Meticulous and sets own high standards;
- Desire to learn; inquiring mind; likes to improve the status quo;
- Enjoys detail, analytical modelling and precision;
- Energy
