Finance Advisor, Carbon Emissions Trading, Shell – Singapore

What is the role?​

Shell Energy is at the heart of delivering Shell’s ambition to become a world class investment case that powers progress by providing more and cleaner energy solutions. Shell Energy – Europe & Environmental Products (SE-EE) provides businesses with advanced and high-value solutions for energy assets and commodities, including natural gas, power and CO2, across a broad range of European and global carbon emissions trading markets.

The Environmental Products Trading Desk is an exciting, growing business, responsible for supporting the Royal Dutch Shell Group in meeting its emissions compliance obligations and also instrumental in building a nature-based portfolio with the New Energies business to offset the Group’s “well-to-wheel” emissions.

As Carbon Emissions Finance Advisor you will be part of the global Shell Trading Finance team and you will report to the Carbon Emissions Finance Manager based in Singapore. This excellent opportunity will give you the opportunity to contribute to growing and shaping the future of Shell’s carbon emissions business.

The role will based in Singapore and will be the primary finance interface for deal support in the East region. The finance advisor will also work with a broad group of finance specialists (including Risk, Accounting, Reporting, Planning & Appraisal, Treasury, M&A, Credit and Settlements) based in our London and various other locations globally. In addition you will be an active contributor in a global network of Finance Managers and advisors across our Trading and New Energies businesses and beyond.

Accountabilities:

Finance Lead and/or Finance Support of commercial deals, responsible for delivery of full suite of Finance responsibilities, including, but not limited to, providing business critical finance challenge and support from an early stage, ensuring finance sign-off on proposed commercial opportunities, operationalizing and/or maintaining oversight across the life of a commercial deal, interfacing external banks and local regulatory representatives, and regular interaction with senior stakeholders on the Decision Review Committees.

Provide finance expertise and advice to New Business Development or New Market Entry projects

Review the results of project economics to ensure consistency in assumptions used, standardization of methodology, reasonableness of the results, etc. Provide financial input into project economics.

Provide controllership, governance and finance support to regional trading offices and business joint ventures, to ensure business is growing with control.

Arrange and organize the required internal governance organizational support and corporate approvals to support business requirements

Liaise with other Finance functional areas, including Tax, Treasury, Controllers, Credit, Risk and Shared support services teams, who may be based in various Shell locations

Location and travel:

The role will be based in Singapore but small degree of regional travel may be required.

What we need from you:

Good accounting degree from a reputable university

Previous 10 years experience in a senior Commercial/Business Finance or M&A role

Hands-on experience with financial modelling is desirable

Oil/gas exposure is preferable but not essential.

Experience within Carbon Emissions/Renewable Energies is highly advantageous

Able to establish credibility at the relevant level with management, traders and project teams

Excellent communication and analytical skills, good commercial acumen and the ability to operate within a dynamic rapidly changing environment

Strong people management skills, including dealing with a diverse group of people across the organization and working collaboratively with virtual teams.

