Washington LCFS, Clean Air Rule bills flounder on Senate opposition

Published 21:55 on March 12, 2020 / Last updated at 21:55 on March 12, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Legislation to implement a Washington state low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) and extend the market-based Clean Air Rule (CAR) to fuel suppliers will not pass in the 2020 session because the Senate does not have the votes to approve the policies, the sponsor of the bills told Carbon Pulse.