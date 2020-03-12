EU Market: EUAs crash nearly 6% as markets react to US virus lock-up

EUAs suffered their biggest daily drop so far this year on Thursday, tumbling below €23 as markets reeled following US travel restrictions as part of a global scramble to limit the impact of the coronavirus.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.