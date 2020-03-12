Consultant, Communication & Knowledge Management, UNEP – Geneva

Result of Service

– Communication strategy for UNEP CFU to enhance exposure and awareness of its work.

– Contribute to drafting, developing and/or updated bespoke communication products or services (inc. websites, press releases,

media briefings, social media etc).

– Manage external consultant that develop bespoke technical communication and knowledge management products for the UNEP CFU.

– Track the effectiveness of how communication efforts related to UNEP CFU’s blended finance facilities are picked up by key

target stakeholders.

– Lead efforts on the role of communication within UNEP CFU to stimulate replication of novel land use finance deals, as well as mainstreaming across the industry.

– Monitor, measure and evaluate all communication efforts.

Work Location

Geneva

Expected duration

The consultant will work for 12 months. The consultant will be based in the UNEP’s offices in Geneva, Switzerland.

Duties and Responsibilities

UN Environment Programme (UNEP) is the leading global environmental authority that promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment. Its mandate is to coordinate the development of environmental policy consensus by keeping the global environment under review and bringing emerging issues to the attention of governments and the international community for action. UNEP’s Ecosystem Division works with international and national partners, providing technical assistance and capacity development for the implementation of environmental policy, and strengthening the environmental management capacity of developing countries and countries with economies in transition.

The loss of forest, and the accompanying loss of ecosystems and the services they provide, threatens the security and livelihoods of local communities, reduces access to clean water, decreases soil productivity and accounts for 12 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. In recent years, it has become apparent that the most significant threat to the world’s remaining forests is conversion for commercial agriculture – whether from large-scale operations or smallholder farmers – as well as other non-forest use. Many of the environmental benefits of intact forest are unpriced ‘externalities’, resulting in the market mispricing natural forest assets. By converting forest to land and then producing tradeable commodities that the market can price, land users are able to take advantage of this perceived arbitrage opportunity. Anticipated global economic growth and changing diets will strengthen the demand for agricultural commodities and place additional pressure on forests in the foreseeable future, meaning that the pressure will get even bigger than it is today without a changing paradigm how land is managed and agricultural commodities are produced. The challenge is to advance sustainable land use by developing business models that can manage sustainable commodity production while also maintaining forests and forest ecosystem services.

Against that background, UNEP initiated a new Land Use Finance Programme – under the Climate Finance Unit – to proactively help unlock and (re)direct public and private capital towards sustainable land use, including deforestation-free soft commodity production. Given the growing portfolio of projects and finance facilities – but the limited exposure generated from the work to date – there is a need for a Communication & Knowledge Management expert to lead on shaping the communication strategy for the unit.

In this context, UNEP is hiring a specialized consultant to lead on improving exposure of the projects and blended finance facilities in which UNEP’s Climate Finance Unit is involved, and contribute to the role of communications and knowledge management to stimulate mainstreaming and broader transformation within the financial and agribusiness sectors in the way food and non-food commodities are produced. This novel area of work falls within the Climate for Nature Branch of the UN Environment’s Ecosystem Division.

Under the supervision of the Head, Climate Finance Unit the consultant will perform a number of specialized tasks to scale up exposure of the work by the Climate Finance Unit, as well as the individual projects for which the unit functions as an umbrella.

The consultant will work directly with various team members in the Climate Finance Unit team.

Under the supervision of the Head, Climate Finance Unit the consultant will:

– Lead on putting together corporate communications strategy and roll-out for the Climate Finance Unit.

– Ensure that work of the land use finance programme as part of the Climate Finance Unit is communicated effectively to key

external parties including financial sector (banks, institutional investors, impact investors), governments (developed and

developing) as well as companies across the agricultural value chain, in order to increase exposure, awareness and understanding.

– Draft, develop or update communication products relevant to the unit, including websites, press releases, briefings for media, review of technical reports produced by the unit, etc.

– Engage with external consultants that are hired to develop bespoke communication products (e.g. infographics, (animated)

videos, etc).

– Effectively communicate findings from novel (blended) finance facilities to key target audiences

– Ensure that novel deals related to finance facilities that UNEP’s CFU is involved in, are effectively communicated to key 3rd parties.

– Engage with private sector partners – banks, impact investors and other – with whom UNEP’s CFU is partnering on specific

communication products, needs or otherwise.

– Contribute to scaling and mainstreaming efforts by UNEP’s CFU on financing sustainable land use

– Identify how specific achievements from the (blended) finance facilities can be communicated in such a way to stimulate

replication across the financial industry, and lead on the implementation of such a strategy.

– Contribute in other ways to stimulate broader scaling and mainstreaming of UNEP CFU’s efforts to make financing sustainable land use ultimately the ‘norm’ rather than the exception.

Qualifications/special skills

Academic Qualifications: The candidate should have a Masters’ Degree in journalism or another relevant scientific background in communication.

In addition, it would be an asset if the candidate has an excellent network with finance-related media and other relevant media channels, as well as a broad network with international organisations and preferably finance institutions, agribusinesses and consumer goods companies.

The consultant should be autonomous and computer literate in standard software applications; have excellent writing and communication skills; good analytical skills with an interest in the topic of sustainable land use and green finance; have good interpersonal skills. Although, he/she will work in a small team, it is essential that the chosen candidate can work in an independent manner to complete the given assignments.

Experience: Seven (7) years of professional experience working on communications and knowledge management, preferably in areas related to finance, agriculture, forestry or in the consumer goods industry.

Language: English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For this consulting position, fluency in oral and written English is required.

No Fee

