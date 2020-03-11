California offset issuance hits 2020 high on forestry project strength

Published 21:22 on March 11, 2020 / Last updated at 00:00 on March 12, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California Carbon Offset (CCO) issuance attained the highest level so far this year as four existing forestry projects helped boost supply this week under the state's WCI-linked ETS, according to data published Wednesday.