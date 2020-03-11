Carbon Taxes > UK again eyeing carbon tax as a post-Brexit ETS alternative

UK again eyeing carbon tax as a post-Brexit ETS alternative

Published 15:06 on March 11, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:23 on March 11, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The UK will in the coming months launch a consultation on a new tax as a post-Brexit carbon pricing alternative to an ETS, the government announced as part of its annual budget on Wednesday, while keeping the country’s domestic carbon levy on power generation frozen for another year.

