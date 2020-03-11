Intern, Climate Change & Risk Management Division, ADB – Manila

1. INTERNSHIP TOPIC:

“Carbon market, climate change mitigation, Article 6 Support Facility, emission trading, Clean Development Mechanism, Nationally Determined Contributions.”

2. SUMMARY OF JOB DESCRIPTION:

– Support activities of ADB’s Carbon Market Program (CMP), implementation of the TA on Establishing a Support Facility for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and operation of the Future Carbon Fund.

– Contribute to the development of a knowledge product related to carbon markets or research areas of the Article 6 Support Facility.

– Support climate change mitigation integration into Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) / Country Operational.

– Business Plan (COBP)

– Provide overall support in day to day coordination.

– Any other tasks as required.

3. PERIOD OF ASSIGNMENT:

• Duration: 8-26 weeks

• Timing: June 2020

NOTE:

ADB provides a stipend of 69 USD per day for a maximum of 56 calendar days only. Interns may choose to continue work beyond 56 calendar days in agreement with the designated supervisors, but without stipend.

4. LOCATION: ADB Headquarters, Manila, Philippines

5. EXPECTED OUTCOMES:

– Research paper on carbon market or research areas of the Article 6 Support Facility

– Support in organizing capacity building workshop

– Support in country coordination

Qualifications

6. EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:

(i) be enrolled in a Master’s- or PhD-level program at a school in one of the ADB member countries, prior to and after the internship assignment in environmental policy, climate change, development studies, sustainable development, economics, management, business administration, or other relevant discipline;

(ii) be engaged in academic study in a field directly related to ADB’s work;

(iii) be a national of one of ADB’s member countries;

(iv) possess an excellent command of English; and

(v) have relevant professional experience.

7. RELEVANT EXPERIENCE AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

– Work experience in climate change, carbon market and sustainable development or related field is desired.

– More than 2 years of experience conducting research on international and national programs pertaining to climate change, environment, sustainability development, carbon market, and related fields.

– Ability to work in a team.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Upload the following documents in the “Attachments” section of your application on this website:

1. Curriculum vitae (CV)

2. Proof of enrollment to a Masters or PhD program. Inclusive dates should confirm that you will be enrolled during the intended period of assignment.

3. Essay in MS WORD or PDF document, maximum of 1500 words per question. (Please see essay questions below)

ESSAY QUESTIONS:

(1) Describe one example of your experience that demonstrated your interest in working in ADB.

(2) Highlight your qualifications that will help accomplish this internship assignment (e.g., coursework, research, work experience, etc.).