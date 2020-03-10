Senior Consultant, Ndevr Environmental – Sydney

Ndevr seeks an experienced senior consultant with a background in carbon accounting, energy auditing and sustainability.
About the Role
We are currently seeking an experienced senior consultant with a background in carbon accounting, energy auditing and sustainability to work with our existing client base as well as assist the local Director in winning new business.
Position Requirements
• Experience with NGERS and delivering audit and advisory services to clients. CAT 1 or higher would be highly regarded.
• Audit experience with the NSW Energy Saver Scheme, commercial lighting, HEER, PIAMV
• Relevant tertiary education
• Ability to work collaboratively within a team
• Eagerness to learn
• Professional presentation
• Australian residency or work visa
• Ability to travel for work and at times work from a client site
Skills and Experience
• Strong communication and presentation skills including excellent written skills. Strong numerical skills and advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel
• Competency with the Microsoft Office suite of products
• Experience with energy and greenhouse gas audits and or advisory is essential
• with NGERs, Clean Energy Legislation and NSW and VIC energy efficiency programs
• Experience with Climate Active (formerly NCOS) Certification would be highly regarded
• Qualifications and/or experience in audits, greenhouse gas, energy efficiency, NABERS, Green Star, ISO 14001, 14064, 50001 would be highly regarded
Benefits/ Culture
• Opportunity to be mentored by leading experts in the field
• Supportive learning environment
• Exposure to diverse industries and projects within the carbon and energy space
• Positive workplace culture in central CBD location (Martin Place) which includes complimentary Monday breakfast and social Friday drinks
• Opportunity to develop the skills and take your career to the next level
• Competitive remuneration package commensurate with skills and experience
This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a company that cares about its people, cares about its clients and cares about creating a sustainable future. To be considered please forward your Cover Letter and CV to lee.stewart@ndevr.com.au