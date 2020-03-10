NZ ETS should have higher 2020 FPO, rising price corridor -advisors

New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission wants the ETS fixed price option (FPO) for 2020 to be set higher than the proposed NZ$35, and says the market's Cost Containment Reserve should be increased annually after its introduction in 2021.