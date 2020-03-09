UPDATE – Oregon governor to announce climate policy via executive order

Published 21:42 on March 9, 2020 / Last updated at 22:46 on March 9, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) will announce an executive order on Tuesday to implement a carbon reduction programme after a Republican walkout thwarted Democrats ability to pass a WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill for the second straight year, a state legislator told Carbon Pulse.