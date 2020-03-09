North American Carbon World conference cancelled on coronavirus caution

This year’s North American Carbon World (NACW) conference in San Francisco has been cancelled due to mounting concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, California-based offset registry Climate Action Reserve (CAR) announced Monday.

The non-profit organisation was slated to hold the carbon and biofuel market event from Mar. 30-Apr. 2, but CAR will now look towards next year’s event after hearing from prospective attendees and monitoring advisories from the City of San Francisco and the World Health Organization.

“Each year we appreciate the inspiration and collaboration we take away from NACW, and we hope to make an announcement shortly regarding dates for NACW 2021,” CAR said in an email.

The cancellation comes after the City and County of San Francisco on Saturday banned non-essential group events from occurring on city-owned facilities for two weeks.

A woman in her 60s passed away in Santa Clara County on Monday, the first death tied to the coronavirus in the Bay Area, local outlet SF Gate reported.

The Grand Princess cruise ship, containing at least 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, also arrived at a temporary berth across the bay in Oakland on Monday, where some 2,400 passengers will then be subjected to a 14-day quarantine after disembarking and being transported by federal and state officials.

Five new cases of coronavirus were also confirmed in San Francisco on Monday, bringing the local total to 13.

NACW, which every year brings together hundreds of traders, analysts, government officials, academics, environmental groups, and others involved in carbon markets and climate policy, is the latest conference casualty to succumb to the spreading coronavirus.

Information provider IHS Markit last week nixed its CERAWeek energy conference in Houston that was slated to begin Monday, this month’s annual REC Market Meeting in Amsterdam has been cancelled, and the Carbon Fast Forward Mediterranean conference in Athens on Apr. 2 has also been postponed, with an eye toward rescheduling that event later this year.

The respiratory illness has led to over 110,000 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths worldwide.

