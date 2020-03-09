Policy Analyst, European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition (ERCST) – Brussels

The European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition is seeking a policy analyst to join its team in Brussels to work on EU and international climate and energy policy.

Key Responsibilities

Carry out research and produce material on projects, with initial focus topics such as the European Green Deal, the EU ETS, the EU 2030 framework for climate and energy policies, Sustainable finance, and the Paris 2015 international agreement and its implementation;

Research and draft background materials on climate change, market approaches related to climate change and climate finance;

Assist with the preparation of publications related to the above subjects;

Provide support to the director of the European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition;

Provide general administrative support, including helping to organize meetings;

Maintain liaison with stakeholders such as business associations, environmental NGOs, etc.

Requirements

1-2 years professional experience working on climate change and energy policy, including market approaches to climate change;

(educational) background in (environmental) economics, or similar;

a good understanding of EU politics and policymaking process;

Experience with an international environment and multi-stakeholder process;

English writing and communication skills at native-speaker level – proficiency in other languages will be considered an advantage;

Well-organised and able to pay attention to detail, ability to work in a demanding; environment, under pressure, take initiative and be a problem-solver;

Ability to internalize substantial amount of material and think laterally;

Authorization to work in Belgium.

Start date: interviews start as applications are received. Work will start as soon as possible after a suitable candidate is found.

Duration: One year contract, with the aim of extending beyond this period.

Compensation: Competitive, depending on the level, experience and background of the candidate.

Workplace: Brussels.

If you are interested, please send your CV, a 1 page cover letter and a writing sample (max 5 pages) to the attention of Andrei Marcu (acmarcu@ercst.org) and Domien Vangenechten (dvangenechten@ercst.org), by March 17th 2020.