Policy Intern, European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition (ERCST) – Brussels

The European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition in Brussels is seeking a policy intern to work for 9 months starting in as soon as possible, possibly extendible beyond this period as a Researcher.

Responsibilities

Carry out research and produce material on projects, with initial focus on topics such as the European Green Deal, the EU ETS, the EU 2030 framework for climate and energy policies, Sustainable Finance, and the Paris Agreement and its implementation;

Research and draft background materials on the above-mentioned topics, and other topics related to climate and energy policies;

Provide support to the director of the European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition

Provide general administrative support, including helping to organize meetings.

Maintain liaison with stakeholders such as business associations, environmental NGOs, etc.

Requirements

(Educational) background in international relations, (environmental) economics, or similar – a strong grasp of economics is important;

Interest in climate change policy and market approaches to climate change, and international climate change negotiations;

Existing knowledge of climate change policy and carbon markets desirable;

English writing and communication skills at native-speaker level – proficiency in other languages will be considered an advantage;

Experience with an international environment and multi-stakeholder process;

Well organized and able to pay attention to detail, ability to work in a demanding environment, under pressure, take initiative and be a problem-solver;

Ability to internalize substantial amount of material and think laterally;

Hard working and interested to potentially continue in this field;

Authorization to work in Belgium.

Start date: interviews start as applications are received. Work will start as soon as possible after a suitable candidate is found.

Duration: Nine months, extendible as Researcher for the right candidate.

Compensation: Competitive, depending on the level, experience and background of the candidate.

Workplace: Brussels.

If you are interested, please send your CV and a 1 page cover letter to the attention of Andrei Marcu (acmarcu@ercst.org) and Domien Vangenechten (dvangenechten@ercst.org) by March 17th 2020.