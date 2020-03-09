Policy Associate, Climate Action Reserve – Los Angeles

About the Climate Action Reserve

The Climate Action Reserve is an environmental nonprofit organization that promotes and fosters the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through credible market-based policies and solutions. A pioneer in carbon accounting, the Reserve serves as an approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the State of California’s Cap-and-Trade Program and also establishes high quality standards for offset projects in the North American voluntary carbon market and operates a transparent, publicly-accessible registry for carbon credits generated under its standards. Drawing from its experience and expertise in GHG accounting, the Reserve launched the Climate Impact Score program to quantify and assess the climate impact of projects financed by investments and the Climate Forward program to foster proactive investment in future GHG reduction projects as a means to address emissions that are forecasted to occur. Additionally, the Reserve hosts the annual North American Carbon World conference, the premier event for climate and carbon professionals to learn, discuss, and network. The Reserve is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Los Angeles, California with satellite offices around the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.climateactionreserve.org.

Primary Responsibilities

Working with the Reserve’s Policy Team, the successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining and updating existing protocols and supporting or leading the development of new protocols. Working collaboratively with the Reserve’s Programs Team, this position will also support the implementation of projects under the Reserve’s program standards and under the State of California’s compliance offset program, and work on other projects, as needed.

The Policy Associate position will report to a Senior Policy Manager. The primary responsibilities are outlined below and should be viewed as a starting point; the position will evolve and grow according to the successful candidate’s interests and aptitude, and with the Reserve workflow.

DEVELOPMENT OF NEW PROTOCOLS

• Support the development of protocols through such activities as: literature reviews, regulatory analysis, financial modeling, statistical analysis, and drafting and editing of protocol documents.

• Help coordinate and facilitate stakeholder workgroups.

MANAGEMENT OF EXISTING PROTOCOLS

• Develop subject matter expertise on the contents and implementation of specific Climate Action Reserve protocols

• Conduct research for and coordinate protocol updates as needed

• Respond to inquiries about contents and application of protocols

OFFSET REGISTRY PROGRAM SUPPORT

• Review project submittal and verification documents to ensure compliance with the Reserve’s program or California’s compliance offset program (across project types including regenerative agriculture, grasslands, livestock, organic waste management, and several industrial activities).

• Serve as a technical resource to project developers and verification bodies and provide guidance with respect to policy interpretation, methodology and clarification issues related to specific protocols.

• Draft clarifications to project developers and verification bodies on project review findings.

OTHER PROJECTS

• Assist with the development and implementation of the Reserve’s Climate Forward program, including screening and developing new methodologies, assisting with the development of program documents, and assisting with the review of projects.

• Provide key contributions to the work of the Policy Team on additional projects as needed.

• Provide assistance such as research, drafting, and other tasks on Reserve consulting contracts, as needed.

Desired Competencies

1. Honesty and professionalism in all internal and external interactions.

2. Ability to understand, evaluate and describe methods for quantifying GHG emissions or carbon sequestration in a range of human-designed and biological systems.

3. Ability to clearly and precisely communicate policy and technical concepts, both in writing and orally.

4. Ability to self-teach complicated technical subjects in a limited amount of time.

5. Takes personal responsibility for the quality and timeliness of work, and able to achieve results with little oversight.

6. Ability to manage own time, priorities, and resources to complete work assignments and help achieve organizational goals.

7. Diligent attention to details and pursuit of quality in accomplishing tasks.

8. Ability to build constructive internal and external working relationships characterized by a high level of acceptance, cooperation, and mutual respect.

9. Ability to work independently or within a team to achieve goals and deliverables.

Requirements

1. U.S. citizen or legal right to work in the U.S.

2. Fluency in English is required. Fluency or high proficiency in Spanish preferred.

3. Professional or academic experience with GHG accounting, and US agricultural policy and/or science is desired.

4. Demonstrated experience with Microsoft Excel and use of formulae.

5. BA/BS degree in natural or environmental science, engineering, public policy, economics, or a related field. Natural sciences, economics, or engineering background preferred.

6. 1-2 years of professional experience (up to a maximum of 1 year of experience can be met by having a directly related Master’s degree).

7. Knowledge of GHG accounting and climate policy.

8. Knowledge of GHG emissions measurement and verification.

Salary and Benefits

Salary is commensurate with experience and skills. The Climate Action Reserve offers a rich and comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 403(b), and generous paid time off including paid holidays, vacation and sick leave. The Reserve offers a commuting stipend and flexible work options.

Application Process

The position is available immediately. Interested candidates must submit the following information to the Search Committee:

• Cover letter

• Resume

• Writing sample (maximum of 5 pages)

The position is open until filled. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications should be emailed to the following address with the header “Policy Associate Candidate”:

EMAIL: jobs@climateactionreserve.org

The Climate Action Reserve is an equal opportunity employer. The Reserve does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, ethnic origin, or any other classification protected by law, and encourages applications from all qualified individuals.

The Reserve is committed to an inclusive work environment that embraces and appreciates diversity. It supports fair treatment and equal opportunity for all Reserve staff, and respects and values the talents and contributions of all individuals.