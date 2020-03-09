Vice President for Policy, Climate Action Reserve – Los Angeles

Primary Responsibilities

The Vice President for Policy is a key executive management position at the Climate Action Reserve and is responsible for overseeing the development of new and the maintenance of existing greenhouse gas reduction methodologies (including offset protocols and ex ante Climate Forward methodologies), managing the Reserve’s consulting and advisory services program, and providing strategic advice and guidance to support the Reserve’s existing and new initiatives. The position reports directly to the President, manages a staff of professional employees, and regularly presents to the Reserve’s Board of Directors. The Vice President’s main areas of responsibility include the following tasks below. These should be seen as a starting point and may evolve over time.

Policy Leadership

Lead primary Policy Team activities include developing, maintaining, and updating greenhouse gas reduction methodologies, including carbon offset protocols across North America and ex ante methodologies under the Reserve’s Climate Forward program; assisting the Program Team with protocol and methodology implementation and application; and, in conjunction with the Programs team, formulating and refining Reserve program rules and policies. The Vice President for Policy is responsible for managing Policy Team staff.

Promoting Market-Oriented Climate Policy Development

Together with the President, the Vice President for Policy will help lead the Reserve’s efforts to engage with policymakers and other external stakeholders to further the Reserve’s mission of promoting greenhouse gas emission reductions through credible market-based policies and solutions.

Strategic Initiatives

With the President and senior management team, the Vice President for Policy actively contributes to the development and implementation of the Reserve’s mission, goals, and strategic planning efforts, as well as fundraising activities. As part of this effort, the Vice President for Policy helps to identify and evaluate opportunities, set priorities and engages in outreach opportunities to promote the Reserve’s strategic growth into new program areas and international markets.

Desired Competencies

• A commitment to accelerating climate ambition to avoid dangerous human-induced climate change.

• Thinks strategically about the Reserve’s goals, promotes them internally and externally, and coordinates ideas and resources to achieve them.

• Uses good judgment and makes sound decisions. Provides honest, ethical, and positive leadership in the promotion of the Reserve’s mission and goals.

• Focuses on results and desired outcomes and how best to achieve them. Manages time, staff, and resources to effectively achieve organizational goals.

• Promotes cooperation and commitment within a team to achieve goals and deliverables. Manages and inspires staff in ways that maximize their effectiveness and promote professional development.

• Communicates clearly and effectively. Builds and sustains trusting internal and external relationships to ensure the Reserve’s mission and goals are achieved. Diplomatically and tactfully handles challenging or tense situations. Positively and effectively represents the Reserve in both formal and informal settings.

• Takes personal responsibility for quality and timeliness of work and achieves results with little oversight. Performs tasks with care and checks work for completeness and accuracy. Remains aware and takes care of details that are easy to overlook or dismiss as insignificant.

• Creatively and actively participates in efforts to develop, evaluate, and implement strategic options for the future of the Reserve. Is open to new ideas and perspectives, actively works to identify new opportunities, and provides solutions that help the organization understand and manage risks.

Requirements

Candidates for this position must meet the following requirements:

– A graduate degree in a relevant discipline, such as environmental science, economics, business, public policy, law, or related field;

– A minimum of 10 years of full-time work experience in greenhouse gas mitigation, greenhouse gas measurement and verification, climate policy, energy and environmental consulting, environmental policy, environmental or energy finance, or a related field;

– A minimum of 5 years as a supervisor, successfully managing and overseeing the work of professional staff;

– Experience and knowledge of climate change policy and program development, especially with regard to market-based regulations, demonstrated experience working with government agencies, companies, expert stakeholder groups, and others, and experience with and understanding of financial markets;

– Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work with teams;

– Excellent project management and contractor oversight skills;

– Demonstrated experience and skills as a public speaker;

– Detail-oriented and organized thinker who can juggle multiple, competing priorities;

– Strong quantitative, analytical research skills;

– Excellent writing and computer skills;

– Flexibility and willingness to travel as needed; and

– A U.S. citizen or legal resident with the right to work in the U.S.

Salary and Benefits

Salary is commensurate with experience and skills. The Climate Action Reserve offers a rich and comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 403(b), and generous paid time off including paid holidays, vacation and sick leave. The Reserve offers a commuting stipend and flexible work options.

Application Process

Interested candidates must submit the following information to the Search Committee:

• Cover letter

• CV

• Technical writing sample (maximum of 10 pages)

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications should be emailed to the following address with the header “Vice President for Policy”

EMAIL: jobs@climateactionreserve.org

About the Climate Action Reserve

The Climate Action Reserve is an environmental nonprofit organization that promotes and fosters the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through credible market-based policies and solutions. A pioneer in carbon accounting, the Reserve serves as an approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the State of California’s Cap-and-Trade Program and also establishes high quality standards for offset projects in the North American voluntary carbon market and operates a transparent, publicly-accessible registry for carbon credits generated under its standards. Drawing from its experience and expertise in GHG accounting, the Reserve launched the Climate Impact Score program to quantify and assess the climate impact of projects financed by investments and the Climate Forward program to foster proactive investment in future GHG reduction projects as a means to address emissions that are forecasted to occur. Additionally, the Reserve hosts the annual North American Carbon World conference, the premier event for climate and carbon professionals to learn, discuss, and network. The Reserve is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Los Angeles, California with satellite offices around the U.S. For more information, please visit www.climateactionreserve.org.

The Climate Action Reserve is an equal opportunity employer. The Reserve does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, ethnic origin, or any other classification protected by law, and encourages applications from all qualified individuals.

The Reserve is committed to an inclusive work environment that embraces and appreciates diversity. It supports fair treatment and equal opportunity for all Reserve staff, and respects and values the talents and contributions of all individuals.