UPDATE – Trump administration receives extension to consider appeal of biofuel waiver ruling

Published 15:23 on March 9, 2020 / Last updated at 16:03 on March 9, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday secured its request for more time to consider an appeal on a court ruling that may restrict the EPA’s use of compliance waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) going forward.