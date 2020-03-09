UPDATE – EU Market: Carbon price tumbles as oil markets crater, coronavirus crisis worsens

Published 00:14 on March 9, 2020 / Last updated at 17:09 on March 9, 2020

European carbon prices tumbled below €23 to their lowest for five months early on Monday, as crude oil crashed and wider financial markets plummeted.